By Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has expressed optimism of winning Bakura constituency in the House of Assembly bye-election.

Governor Bello Matawalle declared this in Bakura town while addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the grand PDP campaign for the Bakura constituency bye-election.

Matawalle said PDP is optimistic of winning the election considering the strong grassroots support of the party in the Bakura Local Government Area.

Matawalle, represented by his Deputy, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, commended people of the area for supporting the PDP and assured them that his PDP-led administration will continue to bring dividends of democracy to the people particularly those of the rural areas.

The Governor urged the electorate in the Bakura constituency to vote for the PDP candidate Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur for good representation at the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Matawalle enjoined the people of Bakura to shun thuggery and all vices that can cause confusion or disharmony in the area and State.

‘I urge you to avoid violence and political thuggery as development can only be achieved in peace and security,’ Gusau said, speaking for the Governor.

Earlier, the Chairman, Campaign Planning Committee, Senator Lawali Hassan Anka, said the turnout of thousands of PDP supporters in the area was an affirmation that the party has a strong grassroots base in the local government area.

Anka, who is the Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, called on voters to come out on December 5 to cast their votes for the PDP candidate whom he described as best for the constituency.

‘I want to assure you that with Ibrahim Tukur as the representative of this constituency there would be tremendous development, as he is a person who has a passion for this Local Government Area and would be doing his best for the development of this area,’ he said.

The Senator appealed to the PDP members, particularly the youths, to avoid thuggery and violence during and after the bye-election.

The State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, commended the PDP leaders and supporters in Bakura local government area for supporting the party.

‘We should come out en masse and vote for PDP candidate on Saturday to enable him to emerge victorious for the development of the Bakura local government area,’ he said.

The PDP candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur, commended the party members for electing him as the candidate of the party.

He promised not to betray the confidence reposed on him if elected to represent the constituency in the State Assembly.