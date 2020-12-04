From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has accused former governor Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar and the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi of being the brain behind the attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Bakura local government area on Thursday.

Matawalle stated this while addressing journalists in his residence in Gusau shortly after returning from Bakura to assess the level of destruction caused by All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters during the close of campaign for the bye election for the Zamfara state house of Assembly seat in the the local government area slated for Saturday.

“What former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and minister of police affairs did today in by forcing their way into Bakura despite the ban on campaign of both APC and PDP was totally an act of irresponsibility, undemocratic and lack sense of maturity,” he said.

Matawalle called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Minister of Police Affairs and former governor Yari both members of the APC to order as their continue incursion will lead to more crisis in the state which is currently battling banditry and other forms of insecurity.

“I believed the minister of Police affairs is amongst those causing people to be castigating President Muhammad Buhari despite his intention for the country due to their egocentric and selfish interest.

“The Minister who is a son of the soil from neighboring Sokoto state has never for once commiserate with us over killing of innocent souls by bandits but today because of just state Assembly seat, he is among those who came to Zamfara to campaign. This is very unfortunate, ” he lamented.

Matawalle warned all those who have no business in the election to stay clear from Bakura as the election is not a battle but just a contest which should not lead to waste of lives and property.

“If Yari believes he is popular and on ground he and me stay not go to Bakura on Saturday. We should allow the electorate to vote for candidates of their choice without any intimidation.

“The outcome of the election will put Yari to shame as he is politically finished in the state,” he said.

The governor enjoined members of the PDP in the state to remain law abiding and be good ambassadors of the party particularly during and after the bye election for the sustainable peace development of the state.



“Yari claimed to be scholarly but his attitudes shows that he is yet to believe that it is only Allah that give or takes power from a person,” he said.

Meanwhile former governor Yari while addressing APC supporters in Bakura during the party’s campaign called on them to protect their votes.