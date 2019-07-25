Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says the state has space to cater for six million livestock in furtherance of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

A statement issued by Alh. Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Media to the governor on Thursday in Gusau, quoted Matawalle as saying this when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor, who expressed his administration’s determination to resuscitate the livestock sector in the state, said it would serve as a component of the presidential initiative on the NLTP.

He said that the state, which would be a forerunner in the implementation of the NLTP, had enough land, livestock and skilled manpower for the scheme.

“The state also has a very favourable ecology that is suitable for the programme, including 36 existing grazing reserves, 16 forest reserves, one game reserve, two lakes and one reservoir where an estimated six million livestock could live.

If supported, Matawalle said that his administration would ensure the provision of trained professionals that would provide the required technical guidance for the successful implementation of the programme.

“Zamfara is one of the states that excelled in livestock trading in the past, which had led to the construction of livestock rail transportation by the Federal Government from Gusau to Lagos.

“It is, therefore, imperative to resuscitate the livestock sub-sector with a view to restoring the vital trade link between Zamfara and other states of the federation.

“We will be most willing to fast track the establishment of commercial beef feedlots and dairy, commercial pasture and compound feeds production as well as setting up of trans-human and pastoral herds.

“We are also interested in restocking lost herds, establishing livestock breeding ranches for cow-calf production and replacing heifers, among others,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Zamfara State Governor, Alh. Kabiru Balarabe and Alh. Bashir Hadeja. (NAN)