From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara Governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has assured that the ongoing Zamfara State International Cargo Airport project embarked upon by his administration will become operational by June 2021.

Governor Matawalle gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited the airport project site to inspect the ongoing construction work at the Zamfara State International Cargo Airport, where he directed for the take-off of operations of the airport by June next year.

The Governor also directed the company handling the project to ensure that runway, all terminal sections commence operations before June next year, assuring that all the airport facilities and equipment will be on ground before the time.

Matawalle said that the State Government will construct a befitting modern Hajj camp and pilgrims accommodation close to the airport to house intending pilgrims from Zamfara and neighbouring states while waiting for their take-off to Saudi Arabia.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site and tasked the prpject contractors to work assiduously, saying the State Government was determined to ensure that aircrafts commence take off from the airport by the middle of next year.

Govenror Matawalle also expressed delight with the level of the construction of the terminal building, and directed for the completion of the construction of access roads and other necessary facilities in good time.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Works and Transport, Ibrahim Isah Mayana, and the project site engineer briefed the Governor on the progress of work at the site.

Mayana said the project is being executed based on guidelines and contractual agreement.