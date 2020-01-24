Zamfara Unit Office of the Federal Government Cash Transfer Programme, yesterday, decried the non-release of payment to over 185,000 beneficiaries.

Sani Marafa, head of the unit, made the disclosure at a 3-day orientation training for additional local government facilitators of the programme in Gusau.

“Our beneficiaries are doubting, whether the programme is true or not. So far, we have over 185,000 beneficiaries of this programme from six local government areas of the state. All of them have been captured successfully, they are only waiting for the payment.

“Unfortunately, the payment service providers are yet to commence the disbursement of the funds to the beneficiaries. “We are aware that the Federal Government has released the money for payment to the beneficiaries in the last two months, but the beneficiaries in Zamfara are yet to receive their disbursement,” Marafa said.

He appealed to Zamfara and the Federal governments to intervene so that the beneficiaries could access the funds.

The state chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Muhammad Umar thanked the Federal Government for initiating the programme saying the programme came at the right time, considering the overwhelming rate of poverty among the people.

“You know in Zamfara, we have various casualities of security challenges, we have many people in the rural areas under the poverty line.

“I am sure the way the programme was designed and the kind of personalities involved, l believe it will reach the target beneficiaries,” Umar said.

He assured of the state government’s commitment to support the programme.

“I know the efforts that Governor Bello Matawalle is making to secure the state, and apart from this, he is also passionately interested in human development,” he said.