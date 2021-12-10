The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a Vote of Confidence on Gov. Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

This is contained in a communique at the end of the meeting of the state new executives of the party, signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris in Gusau on Friday.

“We hereby declare our continued support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party’s extra-ordinary convention committee under Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

“The executive committee wish to pledge its support to the state government in its efforts to develop the state especially in ensuring dividends of democracy to the people, reducing unemployment and promotion of self reliance particularly among youths and women.

“We stand firmly by Gov. Bello Matawalle’s -led administration in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state,” he said.

The executives thanked elders and stakeholders of the party for their support towards ensuring unity and peace in the state chapter under the leadership of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

“The new executives will always work as a team to promote the party and the state government for a better Zamfara,” he said. (NAN)