Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Children Parliament has called for the domestication of the Child Rights Act to protect children from gender-based and domestic violence.

The children made the call at an event to commemorate the 2020 Day of the African Child organised by Save the Children International (SCI) in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The children read several poems to illustrate the need for the domestication of the Child Rights Act in the state.

In her speech at the event, the state Commissioner of Women, Children and Social Development, Hajiya Zainab Lawal, assured that the Zamfara State Government was working for the domestication of the child violence prohibition act.

‘I will like to inform this gathering that the state government is working with relevant MDAs to ensure domestication of child violence prohibition act,’ she said.

The commissioner expressed the state government’s commitments to continue to partner with stakeholders to improve the children development in the state.

‘I think there is a need to train our children on gender-based violence; on this note, I am appealing to parents and guardians in the state to always monitor movement if their children,’ she said.

The Children Parliament who are being coached by the SCI Parliamentarian, Hajia Fatima Musa, read poems during the virtual celebration with the Ministry of Women Affairs both at the state and federal level.

They also participated in a live phone-in programme.