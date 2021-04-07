The Zamfara state Contributory Healthcare Agency (ZAMCHEMA) has organised a one-day capacity building training for liaison officers drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trainees were drawn from 135 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) registered by the agency.

Declaring the training open, in Gusau on Tuesday, the state commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma commended the management of the agency for giving priority to capacity building.

Kanoma said that capacity building was vital in health management and thus necessary to ensure successful operations of the agency.

“The state government, under Gov Bello Matawalle, established the agency, first of its kind since the state’s creation,

as part of the administration’s commitments to ensuring easy access to health care services by the state’s civil servants”, he said.

According to him, the state government provided all the requirements for the agency to run effectively; launched the programme, appointed its management as well as recruited staff for the agency, while calling on the trainees to be honest and sincere.

“The programme is a charity aimed at helping civil servants in the state to have easy access to healthcare services. Therefore, sincerity is clearly needed in this prograramme, in order to achieve the desired objectives”, the Commissioner said. Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Habibu Yelwa, called on the participants not to disappoint the state, in the performance of the assignment given to them, because it was essential in ensuring its success. “As liaison officers, you should be dedicated and honest, and always try to be polite, while discharging your duties”, Yelwa told the trainees.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Yusuf Abubakar, said the training, with the theme: “Role and Responsibilities of MDAs, Staff Officers for the enhancement of Effective Service Delivery under the Contributory Healthcare Scheme”, aimed at promoting service delivery by the scheme in the state.

“Last week we organised a similar training for our desk officers from all health facilities in the state”, Abubakar said, explaining that various resource persons from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Desk officers from the Federal Medical Center and Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, were invited to facilitate the training. (NAN)