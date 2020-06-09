Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) known as Civil Society Groups for Truth, Justice and Good Governance have dissociated itself from a purported plan to take the Zamfara State government to court for the sacking of the 14 local government councils chairmen.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau on behalf of the group, the State Speaker, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Abdulwasiu Mahmud, said the resolution of the Zamfara State House of Assembly which terminated their tenure of the council chairmen was a decision that was well applauded by the citizens of Zamfara State.

‘We were taken aback when we read on some news blog sites that one Munnir Haidara Kaura had threatened to drag Zamfara State Government to court on behalf of Civil Society Organisations he falsely claims to represents. It is obvious Munnir Haidara Kaura is on the side of opposition elements championing a grand ploy to malign the Zamfara State Government and make a caricature of the resolution of the Zamfara State House of Assembly,’ he said.

The group called all opposition interests, to as a matter of development, desist from all acts capable of derailing the current stability being enjoyed in the state.

‘We are well aware that the oppositions are not happy with Zamfara State of today, expectedly, they are now doing everything Machiavellian to distract and slow the state forward march to progress. We will never lose sight of the fact of where we were coming from. Governor Bello Matawalle deserves accolades for his vision and action of creating a greater Zamfara state that will be synonymous with peace and security, industrialization and tourism, progress and development,’ Mahmud said.