From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, stopped the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and two others from proceedings with its planned impeachment of Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Also restrained by the interim order are the governor and the chief judge.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the order after listening to James Onoja, who moved an ex parte application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Making his submissions, Onoja informed the court that the House of Assembly and others were planning to impeach the deputy governor, who has refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was of utmost urgency that the court intervenes by granting an interim restraining injection against the fifth to seventh defendants (the speaker, governor and chief judge).

The lawyer argued that if the impeachment is carried out as being planned, no sufficient monetary compensation could assuage the impact, because it relates to a constitutionally recognised position with a stipulated tenure.

Egwuatu, in his ruling, said he was convinced it was a matter of extreme urgency, requiring the court’s intervention to preserve the res (subject of dispute).

Accordingly, the judge ordered parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing of a motion filed by the plaintiff.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.