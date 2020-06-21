The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Usman Nagogo, on Sunday warned the 80-man combined security team deployed to Bindin Village in the state to shun inter-agency rivalry.

Nagogo gave the warning in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara Command, SP Shehu Mohammed in Gusau.

“You must shun inter-agency rivalry and discharge your duties with all sense of professionalism and commitment,” the commissioner said.

Nagogo thanked the state government for providing logistics such as operational vehicles and welfare for the personnel of the agencies involved in the operation.

The team comprise the Army, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel.

They are meant to prevent further loss of lives and property at Bindin Village in Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The squad was jointly assembled by Mr Nagogo, Commandant, 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brig.- Gen. Olatokunbo Bello and Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Garba Aliyu.

Bello, however, urged members of the team to be more conscious of their personal safety and security.

He told them to work as one family and to avoid issues relating to rivalry.

According to the statement, the team is to complement the existing security arrangements in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bindin village was last week invaded by hundreds of bandits, who killed over 20 people. (NAN)