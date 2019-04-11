Molly Kilete Abuja

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, is meeting with Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and state Commissioners of Police (CP), in Abuja.

The focus of the meeting now taking place at the force headquarters conference room is said to be on the crisis in Zamfara, where bandits are terrorising and killing innocent citizens of the state.

The meeting is also expected to review the security situations in the country and the launch of Operation Puff Adder in some states in the North and Abuja to curb armed banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes on the highways.

It is also expected to review command’s statistics on the just-concluded general elections in the country, reports of achievements on major crimes including kidnapping, armed banditry, assessment of Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System(QERRS), among others.