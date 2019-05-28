Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The incumbent Zamfara State deputy governor, Mallam Ibrahim, Wakkala Muhammad, has been appointed by Zamfara State governor-elect, Alhaji Bello, Mohammed Matawale, as the chairman of his 79-man transition committee.

The Wakkala-led transition committee is to ensure seamless handover and takeover of the current Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar tenure which ends on May 29 and usher in the Bello Matawale-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

A statement by the governor elect said the transition committee is composed of seasoned administrators, technocrats and politicians.

It would be recalled that Wakkala is currently at loggerhead with Governor Yari as one of the eight All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants known as the G8 who opposed the anointing of the state Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Muthar Shehu Idris, by Yari as the governorship candidate of the party which led to the crisis that led the Supreme Court to void the APC participation in the 2019 general elections.

The Supreme Court verdict led to the PDP becoming the winner of the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.