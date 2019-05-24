Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim, Wakkala Muhammad, has lauded Supreme Court judgement that voided the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in state.

A statement signed by Director-General (Press Affairs) office of the deputy governor, Malam Yusuf, Idris Gusau, said the judgment was a pointer to the impartiality of the judiciary.

“This is a victory for democracy; the judgement has restored the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary sector; and this judgement is a work of truth against falsehood,” he said.