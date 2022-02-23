Zamfara Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, was absent as the seven-man panel investigating alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office against him closed hearing, yesterday.

Seven witnesses appeared at the panel, headed by Justice Halidu Tanko which began sitting at the State High Court 4, Gusau on Monday.

The deputy governor was absent and was not represented by any legal counsel through out the sitting.

Speaking at the end of the sitting, Tanko lauded members of the public for their support during the two-day sitting.

Also speaking, Justice Abdul Ibrahim (SAN) a member of the panel assured of free and fair investigation.

“Our work will be strictly on constitutional procedure, we have given the parties opportunity to present their cases. We are going to embark on our deliberations; our timeframe is within three months. We will look at it critically and when the report is ready, we will present it to the state house of assembly,” he said.

He said the absence of the deputy governor during the hearing would not in any way affect the panel investigation.