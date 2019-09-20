Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Over 100 dangerous weapons have so far been surrendered by bandits and the outlawed vigilance group ‘Yan Sakai’ in the disarmament phase of the ongoing dialogue and peace initiative with the Zamfara State government.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Barrister Usman Nagogo, while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Gusau on Friday.

The Police Commissioner said some of the weapons surrendered included 32 AK 47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) rifle, 2 Light Machine gun (LMG) rifles, 3 FN rifles, LAR rifle, pistol and ten rounds of live ammunitions.

“The number of the guns surrendered is also just the beginning of what to expect as the disarmament process progress. Thus far, the total number of the weapons surrendered stands at 100,”he said.