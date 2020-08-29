Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State traditional council has reiterated its commitment to support Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Nigeria in building a hate free society where Muslims and Christians live in harmony.

The Emir of Anka and chairman Zamfara state traditional council, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed gave the assurance in Gusau at a one day stakeholders day forum on peace building for Muslim and Christian communities in Zamfara organized by the Global Peace Foundation.

The chairman represented by Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, said as traditional rulers who are closed to the grassroots, we are always ready to support any move that would propel sustainable peace and development in the society.

“On behalf of Zamfara Council of Chiefs, I assure of the support and cooperation from the traditional rulers in the state on peace building, community dialogue and understanding,” he said.

The Emir described Zamfara state as the most peaceful state in terms of religious coexistence, as the state has never witness any problem regarding religion.

“Despite being Muslims majority state but no time has the Christians been denied right to their religious practice. Zamfara is a home for everybody regardless of their faith or religious practice,” he said.

The Emir called on the people of the state to continue to pray for Allah intervention to rid the state of banditry.

The Country Director of the Foundation, Rev. Joseph John Hayab said it is only when there is mutual understanding between Muslims and Christians that most religious crises will be averted.

Hayab said the stakeholders meeting was organized to strengthen existing peace and to build community peace structures to deepen reconciliation and peace in the state and across the country.

He described those taking part in banditry, kidnapping and other crimes affecting the country especially in North West region as bad people who don’t understand the teachings of the faith either Muslim or Christian as none of two religions support the spilling of innocent blood.

“It is the right time to promote peace, unity and avoid unnecessary differences and hatred, and the global peace foundation is working with stakeholders to ensure everyone respect each other,” he said.

Earlier, the Northern Coordinator of the Foundation, Sheik Abdullahi Haliru Maraya said the purpose of the meeting is to interact with stakeholders on how to promote peace in communities irrespective of religious differences.

“Why, we say, we are one family under one God is because we are all created by God, irrespective of our differences in terms of race, tribe, religion and regions”, he said.

He noted that, the North West is the most religious zone in the country, but experiencing incessant killing of innocent persons.

“Zamfara is one of the important states in the North West as its blessed with arable land and endowed with mineral resources, but unfortunately insecurity is becoming predominant in the state,” he said.

The one day stakeholders meeting had the theme : We are “One family under God” working together to build community – peace structure.

The was attended by traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, youth groups from Muslim and Christian communities.