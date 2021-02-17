From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has sympathised with families of children who died in Zamfara State as a result of an explosion that rocked the State.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze on Wednesday, Farouq “expressed sadness after at least six children who reportedly went in search of firewood in a bush located in Magami village in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state, died while playing with explosives.

“The victims, according to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran picked up an explosive device from the bush which exploded while they played with it.”

She described the death of the innocent children as untimely and heartbreaking and called on the concerned authorities to ensure that explosives don’t get into the wrong hands.