Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola yesterday, commissioned a 2.45 kilometres internal access roads rehabilitated at the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

Handing over the 2.45 kilometres road constructed by the federal government at the cost of N180 million , Fashola said the rehabilitation of the internal road was an investment in education.

“It i s undebatable that quality education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where the type of intervention has taken place,” he said.

Fashola represented by the Federal Controller of Works and Housing, Zamfara State, Mohammed Hassan said currently there are 43 such interventions across Nigeria, and the students are expressing a renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes, because some defective roads, have been restored to motor ability. “To date 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed and today we hand over this one to Federal Polytechnic