Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal government has begun a special operation called Puff Adder to flush out bandits in Zamfara.

It has also suspended mining activities and warned that any operative that proceeds with mining activities will have their licenses revoked.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with service chiefs and security chiefs of other agencies.

He also ordered all foreigners within the mining site to vacate the area immediately, while a special task force is to take over the site with immediate effect.