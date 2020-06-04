Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Federal Government is set to build 500 new housing units to accommodate 3,000 Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, when she paid a courtesy visit to the Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, at the Government House, Gusau.

Mohammed, who led the commission to Zamfara State for the distribution of food and non-food items to people of Anka, Gusau, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas, said it is the priority of the commission to safeguard and protect the lives of specific vulnerable groups under the purviews of the commission within the 36 states and the FCT.

‘The commission has taken this as a priority and we have gone far in this regard. We have also received commitments from Borno, Katsina and Adamawa state to grant us 50 hectares of land for this type of project as in each resettlement city transformation of lives and dignity would be restored,’ she said.

Mohammed said the 500 housing units if completed would be fully equipped with facilities and livelihood support scheme linked to clean water and health infrastructure as a phase one approach to hygiene maintenance, financial inclusion and the creation of jobs.

The Federal Commissioner said the houses would be built through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as the commission was at an advanced stage with private investors to construct the houses.

‘Present Muhammadu Buhari is deeply concerned about the plight of the 2.4 million IDPs across the country and their reinstatement so that they would live normal lives,’ she said.

Responding, Governor Matawalle represented by his deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, said the state government will give all necessary support to the commission to enhance the success of the project.

Matawalle commended the commission for bringing the relief materials to the state, saying it would complement the efforts of the state government which have been providing relief materials through the State Emergency Agency (ZEMA).