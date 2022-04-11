Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bello-Matawalle, on Sunday flagged off the distribution of Ramadan welfare package to less privileged women in the state.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the First Lady said that the gesture was aimed at helping less privileged women, orphans and widows to cope with the Ramadan fasting.

Represented by Hajiya Fatima Musa, the Special Adviser to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady, items distributed included rice, millet, sugar and macaroni.

The governor‘s wife disclosed that a total of 70,000 less privileged women would benefit from the gesture in all the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Five thousand beneficiaries will benefit in each of the 14 local government areas of the state.

“As we all know, this is one of various intervention programmes by my office to promote welfare and standard of living of vulnerable groups in the state.

“I am wishing all of us the blessing of this holy month”, the First Lady said.

She urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they feed their families with the donated items.

She appealed to Muslims to use the Ramadan period to offer special prayers for Allah’s intervention in the security challenges facing the country.

Responding, the State Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Aisha Waziri, described the gesture as timely.

“On behalf of the entire women in the state, I extend our appreciation to Her Excellency for providing succour to the less privileged women and their families,”, she said. (NAN)