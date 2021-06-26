From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state first lady, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle has donated a new 18 seater bus to Government Girl’s Secondary School Tudun Wada Gusau, Zamfara state.

A statement by the Press Secretary

Office of the First Lady, Zainab Shuaibu Abdullahi said the governor’s made the donation while flagging off the Girl Child Education project under her Foundation Aide á L’aide at the school premises.

Hajia Aisha said her foundation, Aide a l’aide foundation, seeks to ensure that girls in Zamfara state are provided with educational support to uplift their socio economic status.

The first lady reiterated her commitment towards increasing the enrollment and retention of the Girl child in schools

“My office and Foundation will remain solidly committed to all matters relating to the educational, economic, and social wellbeing of women and girls,” she said.

Hajia Aisha called on people particularly parents and wealthy individuals to continue to promote and support girl child education for the development of the state and nation at large.

“It is my honor to flag off the distribution of educational materials to 2,000 girls to help them explore their potentials in various career fields,” she said.

She commended governor Bello Matawalle for prioritizing female education in the state and for also supporting all programmes targeted at women and children in the state.

Hajia Aisha distributed 2000 bags packed with educational materials to the students.

She also donated five tailoring (sewing) machines to the school’s Skills Acquisition Centre to inculcate self reliance virtues in the students.

The Executive Secretary, State Female Education Board, Dr. Barira Ibrahim Bagobiri commended the foresight of the first lady in promoting Girl Child Education in the state.

“Your Excellency’s visit to the school today is an encouragement to the teachers, students as well as education managers in the state,” she said.

Earlier, Principal of the school, Hajia Zulaiha Muhammad described the first lady’s project as one of the surest ways of encouraging and retaining girl child in schools as the support provided will lessen the burden on parents.

