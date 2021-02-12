From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State First Lady, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle has reiterated her determination to better the lots of women for them to become self-reliant.

The governor’s wife gave the assurance at the Government House Gusau during

the official launching of the new strategy for the implementation of 1800 Women Empowerment Programme of the state government being coordinated by her office.

Hajia Aisha said the new strategy is aimed at ensuring sanity, transparency and accountability in the process of funds’ disbursement by giving the targeted beneficiaries the money directly the moment they are registered.

​”Our administration recognises that for women to discharge their societal obligations effectively, they need to be socially and economically empowered.

Hajia Aisha said through the State Government initiated Women Empowerment Programme, she has empowered 30,400 vulnerable women.

“More than one year since the introduction of the programme, we have done a thorough evaluation of its implementation strategy and its impact on the targeted beneficiaries.

She said apart from eliminating the unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, the new strategy would ensure that only the targeted group of women access the funds.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on the benefitting women to make the best use of the funds so that they become self reliant and contribute their own quota to the development of our communities,” she added.