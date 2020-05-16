Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Wife of Zamfara state governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle in collaboration with wives of Northern States governors have provided palliative items to widows in Zamfara state.

Speaking at the commencement of the distribution of the palliative items, the Zamfara first lady said the donation of the palliative items was to cushion the effect of COVID 19 Lockdown on the vulnerable.

She said at this critical time of the pandemic, many widows and their orphans run the risk of becoming more vulnerable than they already are.

“As mothers, in our different states, the Northern Governors wives’ forum have deemed it necessary to come to the aid of these widows and continue to support them to make life comfortable,” she said.

Hajia Aisha said called on the Widows, their Orphans and all women and children across the state to continue to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from the Corona Virus.

“Once again, I would like to use this medium to express my gratitude to my Husband, his Excellency, the Executive Governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun for his usual unending support to women in the state,” she said.

The palliative items donated by the Zamfara first lady and the wives of northern governors included rice, millet, wheat, maize, macaroni and spaghetti.