Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the establishment of four additional ministries and assigned portfolio to newly appointed commissioners in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, in Gusau on Monday.

According to Balarabe, the four ministries include; Ministry of Forestry and Livestock Development and Ministry of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation.

The others are Ministry of Tourism and Hotels Management as well as Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Balarabe also announced the posting and redeployment of commissioners to ministries as follows;

1- Ahmad Sharu Anka – Ministry of Science and Technical Education.

2- Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo – Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

3- Muh’d Umar Birnin Magaji – Ministry of Art and Culture.

4- Nasiru Zarumi Masama – Ministry of Youth and Sport Development.

5- Abdulaziz Ahmad Nahuce – Ministry of Special Duties.

6- Zainab Lawal Gummi – Ministry of Education.

7- Sufyan Bashar Yuguda – Ministry of Finance.

8- Fa’eka Marshal – Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

9- Rabiu Garba Gusau – Ministry of Works And Transport.

10- Yazeed Shehu Dan Fulani – Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

11- Ibrahim Abdullahi Gusau – Ministry of Forestry and Livestock Development.

12- Dr Nuradden Isah Gusau – Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals.

13- Junaidu Kaura – Ministry of Justice

14- Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki – Ministry of Agriculture

15- Ibrahim Magaji Dosara – Ministry of Information

16- Yahaya Chado Gora, Ministry of Higher Education

17- Yahaya Muh’d Kanoma – Ministry of Wealth Creation Empowerment and Employment Generation.

18- Lawal Abubakar Zannah Badarawa- Ministry of Social And Community Development.

19- Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe – Ministry of Religious Affairs.

20- Aliyu Muh’d Tukur (ES) – Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

21- Aliyu Abuabakar MC Tsafe – Ministry of Health.

22- Retired DIG Mamman Tsafe – Ministry of Security and Home Affairs.

23- Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe – Ministry of Tourism and Hotels Management.

24- Ibrahim Isah Mayana – Ministry of Water Resources.

25- Abdullahi Gurbin Bore – Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives.

He said that the posting was with immediate effect. (NAN)

