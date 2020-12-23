From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has assumed office as the new Police Commissioner of Zamfara state taking over from Usman Nagogo who have been deployed to Force headquarters.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Zamfara State Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said the new commissioner on assumption on Wednesday assures the officers and men of the police of his determination to rid the state of criminal elements.

Yaro appeals for support and cooperation from all and sundry to enable the police discharge their constitutional duties of protection of lives and Properties of the citizenry.

Yaro an indigene of Kogi state before his new posting was the DCP General Investigation Department, Force CID, Abuja and Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The new commissioner who enlisted into the Nigeria Police as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988 is also a member of Course 28/2019 – 2020, at National Defence College, Abuja.