Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Wednesday assented to the law repealing the payments of N10 million monthly upkeep allowance to former governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar and other former governors of the state.

Assenting to the law at the Government House, Gusau, Matawalle said the proponents of the repealed law that provided for unprecedented benefits to a select few did not take into account the social and economic realities of the state.

Matawalle said it is estimated that it will cost the state N702 million every year to settle the upkeep allowances for the beneficiaries of the repealed law alone.

“What moral justification could be offered for such a jumbo package for a few when the social index has consistently indicated that the majority of our population lives in absolute poverty”, he asked.

The governor said despite the repealing the law granting bogus allowances, his administration is committed to settling all the benefits of political office holders as provided by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.