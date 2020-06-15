The Zamfara State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun), has approved the appointment of Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi (Wamban Shinkafi) as his Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The governor, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello (Sarkin Kudun Maru), announced that the appointment of Dr. Shinkafi was based on his track record of selfless service to the nation both politically and morally, and also in recognition of the tireless contribution and support he rendered toward ensuring that the Peace and Reconciliation Committee succeeded in restoring peace and tranquility to all parts of the state.

The Honorary Special Adviser, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who is currently the Executive Director, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, was also adjudged by many as a transparent and dedicated politician.

He was a member of Zamfara State Committee for finding solution to armed banditry initiated by Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) in find lasting solution insecurity in the state.

Shinkafi in a short message stated that “I want to tell my party, APGA and my numerous supporters to please ignore any rumours or mischief making insinuating that I have defected to PDP. The governor of Zamfara State appointed me an Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs because of the vital role I played in restoring peace in Zamfara State, and for finding lasting solution to armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cattle rustling.