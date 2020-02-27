Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has mandated secondary school principals and feeding officers in the state to always eat from the food they served to the boarding students or be dismissed.

Matawalle during an unscheduled visit to two state-owned boarding secondary schools namely, Government Science Secondary School, Gusau and Government Girls School, Gusau expressed total displeasure with the unhygienic condition and the low quality of the food which was prepared and being served to students.

Matawalle who was visibly angered by the unpalatable nature of the food which he saw ordered that the principal of each of the schools eat the food in his presence.

“It is a must henceforth that you eat the kind of food you give your students and I will keep you on watch so that those of you who violates this order of eating same food with students be dismissed,” he warned.

Matawalle said it is very annoying to see that unpalatable food are being served to the boarding students despite the huge amount of money expended by the government on the feeding programme.

The governor warned that the state government would no longer tolerate such behaviors and henceforth deal decisively with those who found to be involved in the illegal acts of preparing low quality food for students in the state.