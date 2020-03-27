Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has dedicated Friday’s Supreme Court verdict which quashed APC’s review request as a victory to the people of Zamfara state.

The governor in a state-wide broadcast at the Government House, Gusau, described the Supreme Court verdict as the beginning of greater things to come to Zamfara State.

Matawalle said the Supreme Court had again lived up to its good reputation by giving a historic verdict that finally put to rest, the quest by fairweather politicians who want to return Zamfara State back to the dark years of the past.

“I dedicate this victory to the good people of Zamfara State who prayed day and night for this victory and all the victories we have had. This victory is therefore for all true sons and daughters of Zamfara State who desire its progress,” he said.

The governor added the the Friday’s verdict had indeed strengthened his administration’s resolve and commitment to deliver good governance to the people.

“We shall continue with our current efforts of securing Zamfara State and transforming it in all facets of human life,” he said.

Matawalle described the attitudes of some unscrupulous politicians who resorted to all manner of intrigues ranging from inflammatory statements capable of further degenerating the already fragile security situation in the state.

“As we all know, the essence of politics is to serve the people. If those in the opposition truly share this perspective, it is time for them to shun political bitterness and join hands with the government to move the State forward,” he said.

The governor said as his administration opens a new chapter in its journey to move Zamfara State forward, all acts or statements capable of sabotaging peace and security efforts in the state would not be condoned.

“My dear people of Zamfara State, as the lockdown of our state begins tomorrow as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the dreadful infection of Coronavirus, I would like to use this opportunity to call on everyone to remain law-abiding. We have taken all the steps in the interest of all of us,” he said.