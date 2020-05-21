Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Chairman, Maradun local government council of Zamfara state, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar and his vice, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru have being impeached for gross misconduct and incompetence by 9 of the 10.serving councillors of the council.

Addressing journalists at the local government secretariat in Maradun town on Thursday at the end of an emergency meeting of the council, the councillor representing Dosara/Birnin Kaya ward, Kabiru Muhammad Danwanti said the chairman and his vice were impeached due to their flagrant disobedience to laws and order.

He said the chairman and the vice are unable to discharge their duties as provided by 1999 constitution the Federal republic of Nigeria as provided at fourth schedule and. section 22(2) of the local government law 2013.

“They commits an act of gross misconduct contrary to section 22(2)(b) of Zamfara state local government 2013 as interpreted by section 22 sub (4).

Danwanti who is the Speaker of the council alleged that due to self aggrandizement and self enrichment, the chairman since inception of his administration refuse to conduct council meetings contrary to local government law of Zamfara state section 28(1) that provides for meeting at least once a month.

He also alleged that contracts were awarded, vouchers were raised and payment done by the sacked chairman without council’s resolution.

“Based on the forgoing, we the undersigned here pass impeachment resolution on the executive chairman, Hon. Ahmad Abubakar and his vice, Hon. Shehu Muhammad Faru of Maradun local government today 21st May, 2020,” he declared.

The councllors nominated the councillor representing Maradun South, Mohammed Sirajo Madugu as the new chairman of the local government area.

“Meanwhile, from today 21st May, 2020, we the honorable councillors have resolved and agreed that the councillor representing Maradun South Hon. Mohammed Sirajo Madugu shall serve and take over as the substantave Executive chairman, Maradun local government council pending the expiration of our tenure,” he said.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle is from Maradun local government area.