Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, yestersday, sacked all the 14 local government secretaries in the state and approved their replacements.

He also approved the appointment of the rector of the state polytechnic and provost of the College of Education.

In a statement issued by Yusuf Idris, the governor’s director-general of press affairs, Matawalle directed the sacked council secretaries to submit their handover notes at the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

He, however, did not give reasons for the sack.

The statement added that Sha’ayau Mafara was appointed by the governor as the rector of Abdu-Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara, while Muhammad Maradun was appointed as registrar.

Mafara was a staff of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before his appointment and holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Liverpool University, UK.

The governor also appointed Ibrahim Gusau as the new provost of the Zamfara College of Education, Maru.

Gusau has an MSc degree in mathematics.

The governor directed the outgoing rector and registrar, as well as the outgoing provost to submit their handover notes at the governor’s office.