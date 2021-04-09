From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle on Friday joined his other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts to attend their Forum meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

His participantion at the meeting has thus, put to rest rumours making the rounds in recent times that he plans to dump PDP for All Progressives, (APC).

It was gathered that Matawalle’s participation in the PDP Governors’ meeting in Makurdi has posed a huge disappointment to those who have been peddling the rumour that he would soon decamp to APC.

The Zamfara Governor was in high spirits when he met and freely related with his other colleagues at the meeting which was chaired by the Forum’s Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Among Tambuwal.

Resolutions at the close door meeting was later read to journalists before the Governors departed from Benue.