Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed, has suspended the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar, Cika Ibrahim, (Banagan Maru) and the District Head of Kanoma, also in Maru Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal,(Bunun Kanoma) over their alleged links with bandits terrorising the state.

A statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf, Idris Gusau, said the suspension of the two traditional rulers followed a series of complaints from their communities over their alleged involvement with bandits, cattle rustlers, and kidnappers.

“The emir has however been directed to hand over his official vehicles and all other government properties in his possession to the senior district head, while the district head of Kanoma is to hand over same to the most senior village head,” he said.

The governor added that the two traditional rulers would face an investigation panel to be set up by the state government.

It will be recalled that Maru Local Government Area is one of the most affected by the activities of banditry in the state.