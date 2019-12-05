Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, it today swore in 19 commissioners and 28 special advisers, warning them to buckle up within three months or get booted out of the cabinet.

Matawalle during the swearing in ceremony held at the Government House, Gusau, said the new appointees must prove their worth as they will be on probation for three months and any of them who fails to leave up to expectation will be sent packing to provide way for others who are competent.

“You will be on a three-month probation during which you are expected to ensure maximum output in your performances as there will be a quarterly review of your performances to measure your capability and efficiency as any form of laxity will not be entertained”, he warned.