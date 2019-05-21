The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has accused the Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari of abandoning the people of the State and running to Saudi Arabia to plot manipulation of the Supreme Court judgment on the dispute over the validity of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections that produced the candidate fielded by the party in the last general elections.

The youths, which berated the governor for abandoning the people of Zamfara to killings by armed bandits, alleged that the governor, who is banking on legal technicalities, travelled to Saudi Arabia to persuade President Buhari to tie confirmation of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed to ensuring that the Friday judgment is in favour of his (Yari) APC faction in Zamfara.

They said even though the Zamfara APC case is not different from that of Rivers State, and INEC already confirmed that the party did not conduct any primary election and should not field any candidate, Governor Yari was putting pressure on the Acting CJN to apply legal technicalities to tilt judgment in his favour.

NYM in a release issued in Abuja on Monday, which was signed by its Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, said it was painful that what was paramount to Governor Yari was the installation of his stooges as governor of Zamfara State at the expense of established authorities of the Supreme Court on cases similar to that of the State APC, and not the protection of the people of the State who are being killed daily.

While Governor Yari ran to Saudi Arabia (uninvited) to prevail on President Buhari to intervene and force the Acting CJN to legalise his illegal primary election by giving judgment in his favour on Friday, May 24, 2019, his subjects are being murdered in their numbers!

About 48 hours ago, armed bandits killed at least 17 people at three villages in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Obviously, Governor Yari does not care what happens to his people, all he is after is to continue to squander public funds and become a Senator of the Federal Republic.

The Supreme Court, especially the Justice Mohammed Tanko must therefore act in the interest of the people of Zamfara that are being killed daily by rejecting overtures from Governor Yari and give judgment in accordance with their conscience, the law and the will of Allah.