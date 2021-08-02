From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has condoled with the family of late Mallam Mohammed Munirat Nasir, The Sun Newspaper correspondent in the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his Director General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said he received the news of Nasir’s death with shock.

Governor Matawalle, who described the late correspondent as a resilient and objective journalist, said he will be missed by the government, the people of Zamfara, and the governor in particular.

‘I am aware of how Munirat had contributed his quota professionally and socially to the unity and growth of our dear state which earned him so much respect both among his colleagues, the people of the state and his associates.

‘We will all miss him so much but as Muslims, we know that Allah knows best on every account and we must therefore submit to HIM while praying HE grants the soul of this gentle deceased Rahma and accommodate him in Jannatu Firdaus,’ the statement read.

The governor also prayed for the bereaved to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

A family source said the late journalist died in his sleep in the early hours of Monday at his Kaduna residence.

