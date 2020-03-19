Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State government has confirmed the killings of seven people in new attack by bandits in Malele and Babban Kwari villages in Dansadau Emirate, Maru local government area of the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, the bandits attacked the villages which resulted in the death of the seven people.

“As I am talking to you now, soldiers are there rooting out the bandits. The major problem we are having is the influx of bandits from neighboring states who are coming to the state to cause mayhem,” he said.

Dauran said the state government will not rest until bandits who refuse to repent are rooted out of Zamfara State.

However, sources from the villages said no fewer than 19 people were killed by the bandits during the deadly attacks.

Alhaji Yau Muhammad Dansadau said three people including an elderly man and a 16-year-old girl were killed along the Dansadau -Gusau road while about five others were killed in the villages by the bandits.

“Seven injured persons are currently being hospitalised; three are at the General Hospital, Dansadau while four were transferred to FMC Gusau for further treatments,” he said.

Another source said 16 people who were killed have been buried in the two villages.

He listed the names of some of the 16 people who lost their lives to include, Nura Kurma, Mai unguwa Ande Babban kwari, Fatima Dantsoho, Mamuda Maharazu, Muazu Baushi, Muhammadu S/Daura, A. Sani Mutunji and Nafi’u Lawali Malele.

Another source added that the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar was among those who attended the funeral of those who lost their lives.