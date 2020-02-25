Zamfara Government has announced a donation of N10 million to victims of fire outbreak at Gusau Yankatako market.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Public Engagement, Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa.

Bapa said Matawalle announced the donation while commiserating with the victims during an inspection visit to assess the extent of damages at the market.

He said that the governor urged the victims to consider the disaster as an act of God.

“God Almighty knows why this had to happen to you. l urge you to consider it as a test from our creator and I pray that it serves as an opening to better your businesses”, the statement quoted Matawalle as saying.

The Chairman of the market, Malam Ibrahim Kafi-Lissafi, thanked the governor for the gesture and urged him to continue with the good works he was doing to better the lives of the people.

“On behalf of the traders, we will continue to support your administration for the progress of Zamfara state,” Kafi-Lissafi said. (NAN)