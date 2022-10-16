The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with families of late Nafiu Tsoho who was allegedly killed by suspected thugs.

The party donated N2 million to the family of the deceased and promised employment slot to one member of the family.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Idris said that the state Chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani, led a team of its state Working Committee to condole with family of victims of yesterday’s clash between supporters of political parties in Gusau.

He said the suspected thugs on Saturday attacked APC youths while they were carrying out sanitation activities in GRA area of Gusau, the state capital.

“The chairman reiterated that the APC would remain law abiding and always engage the cooperation of security personnel to address such misdemeanor in the society.

“The chairman also said that the APC would settle the medical bills of the 20 other victims wounded by gunshots during the attack as well as support them with cash donations to cushion the effect of their stay in the hospital,” Idris explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police in Zamfara had confirmed that one person was shot dead while 18 others wounded in a clash between party supporters, adding that investigation was ongoing.

(NAN)