Zamfara Government says it has earmarked N500 million for monthly distribution to 50,000 less privileged and vulnerable persons.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara in Gusau on Sunday.

“The N500 million is to be shared among 50, 000 beneficiaries monthly to assist them to cope with the challenges of the time, with a view to boosting the state’s economy,” it said.

The government said that N10,000 would be given to each beneficiary monthly, across the 14 local government areas.

It said the amount was part of efforts to reinvigorate the state poverty alleviation programme.

“Government has released the additional funds for distribution to the less privileged and the vulnerable, monthly across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“This is in addition to the other relief measures of the government such as N20,000 being distributed monthly to 1, 800 women across the state;

The government said the relief programmes would reduce the current economic hardships, coupled with the security challenges bedeviling the state. (NAN)