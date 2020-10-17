The Zamfara government has named the State House of Assembly complex after Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, the late Chairman of the state’s chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by Alhaji Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser to Gov Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, said that the governor announced the decision when the legislators paid him a condolence visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mallaha died last Sunday in Germany after a protracted illness.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the gesture was to immortalise the late party leader “who stood for justice and fair play, not only in politics, but in all his endeavours throughout his life time”.

“The death of Mallaha is a huge loss to justice and a loss to all of us. He was a kind and humble person.

“He was not the type to accuse anyone; he was always exerting his energy to bring people together,” Matawalle was quoted as saying.

It further quoted Matawalle as saying that the sudden death of Mallaha was a great lesson “for those who forget that their souls are in the hands of the Almighty who can take them away at his own wish and at his own time”.

Earlier, the Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, had said that the lawmakers were at the Government House to extend their condolence to Matawalle and the entire people of the state, over the death of Mallaha.

“Mallaha treated us like his own children; he took us like his own. He was always counseling us and guiding us even as we were aspiring for these positions,” Magarya recalled.

The Speaker said that the assembly would convene a special sitting to honour Mallaha, and promised that the legislators would hold him in high esteem even in death. (NAN)