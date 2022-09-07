Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has secured 40 per cent discount on the sale of the 168 Daza Housing Estate being occupied by state civil servants.

The government, announced the discount in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information on Tuesday in Gusau.

The 168 Daza Housing Estate, Gusau, was built under the Federal Mortgage Housing Scheme and allocated to Zamfara state civil servants on owner occupier basis.

It said that Matawalle secured the discount as part of efforts to provide affordable accommodation for civil servants in the state.

“The 168 housing units initially sold at N6.8 million, is now N4 million for the occupants.

“The government also obtained a waiver of 84 million naira accrued interest on the houses on behalf of the civil servants,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the state government has also secured the 58 housing units earlier scheduled for liquidation.

It, however, quoted the state Head of Civil Service, Alh Kabiru Mohammed as saying that it was part of: “the most outstanding achievements of the governor in recent times in the state.”(NAN)