Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state government is determined to improve the wellbeing of the citizens of the state hence the signing of the Social Protection Policy (SPP) by the present administration.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara State Commissioner, Minstry of Budget Planning and Economic Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki while declaring a meeting of the Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP) an NGO comprising Media Practitioners, CSOs and Academia.

Magayaki said the Bello Mohammed Matawalle led administration believes in the provision of Social Protection support to the less privileged to make them have comfortable life.

“The state government is giving out N20,000 to 1,800 vulnerable women and N10,000 to 1000 youths free every month in the state,” he said

The commissioner assured that the ministry will continue to support the activities of NGO to strengthen SPP in the state.

“The platform helped my work as a commissioner, with you I am sure the task of SPP will be greatly enhanced,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed Gayari charged the platform to work to benefit from the World Bank COVID-19 fund for the state.

“Zamfara state is one of the six states that qualifies for SPP grants due to the SPP document prepared by the state,” he said.

The chairman of the platform, Alhaji Nasir Biyabiki commended the state government for signing the SP policy.

Biyabiki added that the platform is resolved to contributing to the state SPP and therefore seek the cooperation of government and relevant agencies in the social protectipn.