Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the party’s candidate in the Zamfara State election, Bello Mutawalle, on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed him the winner of the March 28 governorship poll in the state.

In a statement issued by his media office, on Friday, Dickson also congratulated PDP national Chairman, Uche Secondus and other leaders, as well supporters of the opposition party in Zamfara State for their resilience and commitment to the party.

The governor lauded the judiciary for displaying high-level courage, professionalism and serving as an impartial arbiter, noting that the judgment of the apex court on the Zamfara governorship tussle was victory for justice and democracy in action.

“I hereby congratulate the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his victory at the Supreme Court whose ruling returned him as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

“I also commend the leaders of the PDP and the teeming supporters of the party in Zamfara for their dedication and resilience.

“And very importantly, I thank the judiciary, once again, for standing up to the expectations of the well-meaning Nigerian public as a strong, impartial arbiter that could be trusted. This landmark judgment is a victory for justice and indeed democracy in action,” Dickson