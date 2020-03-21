Fred Itua, Abuja

The Centre for the Protection of Rights of the Citizens (CPRC) has criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over its stance on the reservation of judgment on the Zamfara governorship election by the Supreme Court.

The National Coordinator of the Centre, Muhammad Ahmad, said in a statement that they were dismayed at the attitude of the PDP, accusing the party of always crying foul each time the decision of the Supreme Court doesn’t favour them.

He statement reads:

“As a group, we received with great dismay attitude of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the decision of the Supreme Court to reserve the judgement in the Zamfara State governorship election review case.

“Though we have observed that it is in their character to always cry foul each time the decision of the court doesn’t work in their favour, we would like to remind them that the court is not in any way obligated to do their bidding but to serve justice to all irrespective of party affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

“We want to state unequivocally that over the years the Supreme Court, being the highest court of the land, have proven itself beyond reasonable doubt its tenacity to serve as the last hope for a common man and as such deserve more respect from Nigerians and in particular the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Without prejudice, we like to remind the whole world that the Zamfara governorship tussles were purely an intraparty matter of which PDP was not a party to the litigation and because it was a case involving Governorship primary election only, we are hopeful that the consequential order earlier issued in favour of the PDP would be set aside in the interest of justice.

“The People’s Democratic Party should understand that it has no right what so ever to dictate for the Supreme Court and as such, we urge the apex court to take its time and study the appeal before delivering its judgement.

“Afterall the prayer of Senator Kabiru Marafa on this matter was more in favour of the dissolution of the entire election.

“Let us henceforth allay the fears of the general public and as well urge them to ignore every rumour peddled by the PDP of plots to manipulate the judicial process so as to secure judgment through the back door.

“As a Civil Society group, we believe that the Supreme Court will deliver its Judgement base on justice, equity and fairness.

“Therefore, we strongly warn that they should desist from using every opportunity to disparage the decision of the court.

“Meanwhile, we also advise the Justices of the Supreme Court not to be deterred on its commitment to dispense justice to all without fear or favour for the greater good for humanity.

“We want to state that Supreme Court Has the Powers to Review it’s Earlier Decision based on the submission of Justice Chukudipu Oputa and other reference clauses of the law.”