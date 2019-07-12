The Zamfara Governorship Election Tribunal on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Alhaji Zayyanu Salisu of the Action Peoples Party (APP), challenging the election of Gov. Bello Mutawalle of the PDP.

Justice Fatima Zeberu,dismissed the suit, following a prayer by the petitioner’s counsel Mr Obed Agu and Prof. Agbo Madaki.

Zeberu, dismissed the petition after counsel for the INEC and PDP, raised no objections.

The judge dismissed the suit with no: EPT/ZM/GOV/2019.

NAN reports that Salisu’s petition is challenging INEC’s decision to issue a certificate of return to Mutawalle on the grounds that he (Mutawalle) was not qualified to stand for the election having not “been educated up to the school certificate level or its equivalent,” as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution and the 2010 Electoral Act.