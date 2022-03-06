From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Since last year when he attended the annual Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass in Sokoto State, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle sought the hosting right of this year’s Maulud celebration in Zamfara State.

On March 5th, Muslims from all walks of life gathered at the new Cargo Airport being constructed in Gusau to celebrate and to receive visitors for the event.

Governor Matawalle underscored the essence of gatherings in Islam where everyone is expected to pray.

The newly crowned leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, enjoined all Muslims to keep abreast with the changes taking place in society and join hands to move ahead for the progress of the Ummah. He promised to help the movement stay relevant in national and international discourse.

The leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Nyass, made a similar call on members of the movement, especially their leaders to join hands in uniting the members of the movement and eschew actions that can lead to their division. He thanked all the leaders of the movement in Nigeria for their decades of service to the group and to Islam as a whole.

Governor Matawalle said the ceremony, which holds on an annual basis, is another avenue where Muslims across the world gather to praise Allah and his messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to the governor, this year’s Maulud, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people into Zamfara state where everyone was engaged in prayer and praises to Allah (SWT), is what the state needs at this moment of its trials.

‘I will not hesitate to grant the hosting of next year’s Maulud if requested by the organising committee”, Governor Matawalle enthused.

He called on all participants at the Maulud ground to dedicate their energy in fervent prayer for the peace and unity of our country.

The occasion witnessed the turbaning of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as the Grand Patron and leader of the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria, a position his grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi 1 held until his demise in the early 1980s.

In his acceptance speech, Muhammadu Sanusi II assured the sect in Nigeria that he will exert all that it takes from him to move his followers to progress.

The occasion was attended by hundreds of thousands of Tijjaniyya sect followers from across the World under the chairmanship of the World Tijjaniyya sect leader, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Nyass.