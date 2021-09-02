Zamfara Government has imposed a dusk-to-down curfew on 13 local government areas and shut schools following the abduction of hundreds of students by bandits at Kaya Day Secondary School.

The bandits stormed the school located in Maradun Local Government Area around 11am and took the students away.

Commissioner of Police in the state Ayuba Elkana said the curfew is with immediate effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a. m. daily in the 13 local government areas except Gusau, the state capital.

Muhammed Shehu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau.

“The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya, in Maradun LGA.

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits on Wednesday at exactly 1122 hrs.

Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N Elkanah, has deployed a search and rescue team with a mandate to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

According to him, the CP further appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

He said that security has been beefed up at Kaya community and environs to forestall further attacks.

